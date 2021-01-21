Southwest Airlines reveals arrival date at FAT

Photo via Southwest Airlines.

published on January 21, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Southwest Airlines released its flight schedule for Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Flights with the airline will begin April 25 with flights to Denver International Airport and Las Vegas McCarren International Airport, according to a press release.

Initially, Southwest will offer one nonstop flight daily to Denver and three nonstop flights daily to Las Vegas. One-way ticket prices begin at $69 and $39 to Denver and Las Vegas, respectively.

The airline will also offer flights to more than 50 airports the release stated.