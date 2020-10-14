South Valley Industrial Collaborative to host summit

published on October 14, 2020 - 1:25 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The fourth annual South Valley Industrial Summit will be virtual this year, out of concerns regarding Covid-19.

South Valley Industrial Collaborative (SVIC) board chairman Bruce Nicotero announced that speakers scheduled to date include Melanie Hellwig-White, president of Hellwig Products and Lance Hasting, president of the California Manufacturers and Technology Association.

Attendees will be able to choose from ten breakout sessions during the event and can watch them later online at their convenience. Speakers for this session include: Assemblyman Devon Mathis (R-Visalia); Brett Sutton, managing partner of Sutton Hague Law Corporation; Eric Osterling, general manager of the Greater Kaweah Groundwater Sustainability Agency; and Shelly Little, president of Personnel Solutions Unlimited, discussing best practices of recruiting during COVID.

“We have been pleased to see our Summit draw more attention each year and offer discussion topics that educate and inform,” Nicotero said. “The virtual aspect is new and challenging, but making the presentations available online means we reach more people at their convenience, which is a plus.”

There is no fee for participating via Zoom, but organizers are encouraging sponsorships to cover expenses.

The virtual Summit will be held on Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.