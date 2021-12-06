06 Dec

Smart dog collars arrive on Fresno store shelves

Fi, a smart dog technology company, retails smart dog collars to track pets using GPS. The tech company will expand its product availability to select PetSmart locations – 250 nationwide – including in Fresno.

published on December 6, 2021 - 2:36 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno’s PetSmart stores will soon see smart dog technology on the shelves.

Fi, a smart dog technology company, retails smart dog collars to track pets using GPS. The tech company will expand its product availability to select PetSmart locations – 250 nationwide – including in Fresno. 

Fi has seen direct-to-consumer success offering a way to keep pets safe and healthy through technology. It’s useful for dog walker monitoring, travel protection, hiking or camping, or as a backyard geofence. 

In 2017 the company was founded by Jonathan Bensamoun and Loren Kirkby, founders of Square and Dropcam and Google Nest, respectively. Fi’s technology allows pet parents to track their dogs’ whereabouts from anywhere in the world.

“We’re proud to integrate with Fi to move forward our shared vision of empowering pet parents to be the best that they can be,” said Jennifer Helman, senior director at PetSmart.

Both Fi and PetSmart have seen an increase in pet parents and predict the pet market will triple within the decade. They say that dogs in American households have become family members rather than possessions. 

“We’re excited to partner with PetSmart, a brand that is known and loved by millions of pet parents, and significantly expand where we connect with customers,” said Jonathan Bensamoun, founder and CEO of Fi. “While Fi’s magic takes place largely in our software, the collar’s sleek design gets a unique chance to shine in the brick-and-mortar retail experience.”

