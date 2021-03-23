Breanna Hardy">
Shuttered venue grant applications to be taken starting April 8

Members of the Enchanted Playhouse theater company performed in "Peter Pan" in 2018 at downtown Visalia’s Main Street Theater. Photo contributed by Enchanted Playhouse

Shuttered venues now have a date attached to financial relief. 

The Small Business Administration has made an estimated opening application date – April 8 – for the long-awaited Shuttered Venue Operators Grant. 

The SBA currently has a landing page for the portal. 

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant was established by the Economic Aid to Hard Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act, which allocates $15 billion. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 infused an additional $16.25 billion. 

Recipients of the grant can receive a maximum of $10 million, or up to 45% of their gross earned revenue. The first two weeks of the application period will open to venues that have suffered at least 90% loss in revenue between April and December 2020. The second two weeks will be for those with a 70% loss, and then move on to a 25% loss between corresponding quarters year over year. 

Guidelines also changed to allow shuttered venues to apply for both Paycheck Protection Program loans and the venue grant. 

The grant will be open to:

  • – Live venue operators or promoters
  • – Theatrical producers
  • – Live performing arts organization operators
  • – Relevant museum operators
  • – Certain zoos and aquariums 
  • – Motion picture theater operators
  • – Talent representatives

 

To prepare for applying for the grant, SBA recommends registering with the federal government’s System for Award Management (SAM). Venues should also reference the preliminary application checklist and eligibility requirements.

