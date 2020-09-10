Short deadline for $2.25 million biz grant funding for Fresno, Fresno County

U.S. Air Force file photo



Written by Frank Lopez published on September 10, 2020

The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation is collaborating with the City of Fresno to provide $2 million in grants to small businesses in disadvantaged and underserved neighborhoods impacted by Covid-19.

The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation is also collaborating with the County of Fresno to provide $250,000 in grants to small businesses in the county affected by the pandemic.

Applications became available Tuesday. The deadline for the City of Fresno grant is Sept. 22 and the one for the county is Sept. 29.

Both of the grant programs are funded through the CARES Act.

Under the city’s program, businesses with 1-5 employees in the City of Fresno are eligible for $5,000 grants and businesses with 6-25 employees are eligible for $10,000 grants.

The county’s program provides grants of $5,000 to small businesses in Fresno County (excluding the city of Fresno).

Eligibility requirements for the City of Fresno program include being physically located in city limits, having a valid tax certificate prior to March 4, demonstrating at least a 10% loss of income and not receiving a previous city or county grant.

For the county program eligible businesses must be for-profit and physically located in Fresno County, be operating for two full years, have 10 or less full-time employees, having no outstanding tax liens or judgments (or must have a payment plan), no bankruptcies in the last three years unless related to Covid 19 and not receiving any other relief funds or grants.

“The City and the County know that small businesses need support economically and that’s why this money is going for operating costs — for a small business, $5,000 to $10,000 can make a world of difference to make sure the business stays alive,” said Dora Westerlund, CEO of the FAHF.

For more information about the eligibility requirements visit www.fresnoahf.org or call (559) 222-8705.