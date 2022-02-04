Sheriff’s Office arrests pair suspected in six armed robberies of local businesses

Ben Maldonado and Connie Contreras are suspected of committing six armed robberies in the Fresno area. Photo via FCSO

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man and woman they suspect of committing armed robbery at six local businesses.

Ben Maldonado, 27, and Connie Contreras, 28, were booked into Fresno County Jail on Wednesday. They remain in custody as of today.

On Jan. 21. an armed robbery took place at the 7-Eleven store near Ashlan and Clovis avenues. Sheriff’s property crimes detectives reviewed surveillance video and identified a possible suspect vehicle, a dark colored Chevy Cobalt, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Detectives also noticed social media posts from the Fresno Police Department about two similar armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Fresno on Jan. 9 and 11. They believed the same suspects were involved.

On Jan. 23, another armed robbery occurred at Central Food Mart near Malaga. Detectives confirmed the same vehicle was used in this robbery. Authorities began a search for the vehicle. Soon after two more armed robberies occurred — another 7-Eleven on Jan. 28 and a Johnny Quick gas station on Jan. 30.

On Tuesday detectives found the suspect cars at a motel near Highway 99 and Jensen Avenue. Maldonado and Contreras were later taken into custody without incident. Detectives said they found evidence from the robberies in the suspect’s vehicles and motel room.

“The excellent collaboration between the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Fresno Police Department led to the closure of six total armed robberies,” according to the news release. “Both agencies are proud to take two dangerous people off the street before an innocent person was potentially injured or killed.”

Anyone with additional information about these cases is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Detective Jared Hixson at (559) 600-8061, Fresno Police Detective Carr at (559) 621-2081 or Detective Galaviz at (559) 621-2083. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org.