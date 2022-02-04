04 Feb

Sheriff’s Office arrests pair suspected in six armed robberies of local businesses

Ben Maldonado and Connie Contreras are suspected of committing six armed robberies in the Fresno area. Photo via FCSO

published on February 4, 2022 - 11:26 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man and woman they suspect of committing armed robbery at six local businesses.

Ben Maldonado, 27, and Connie Contreras, 28, were booked into Fresno County Jail on Wednesday. They remain in custody as of today.

On Jan. 21. an armed robbery took place at the 7-Eleven store near Ashlan and Clovis avenues. Sheriff’s property crimes detectives reviewed surveillance video and identified a possible suspect vehicle, a dark colored Chevy Cobalt, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Detectives also noticed social media posts from the Fresno Police Department about two similar armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Fresno on Jan. 9 and 11. They believed the same suspects were involved.

On Jan. 23, another armed robbery occurred at Central Food Mart near Malaga. Detectives confirmed the same vehicle was used in this robbery. Authorities began a search for the vehicle. Soon after two more armed robberies occurred — another 7-Eleven on Jan. 28 and a Johnny Quick gas station on Jan. 30.

On Tuesday detectives found the suspect cars at a motel near Highway 99 and Jensen Avenue. Maldonado and Contreras were later taken into custody without incident. Detectives said they found evidence from the robberies in the suspect’s vehicles and motel room.

“The excellent collaboration between the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Fresno Police Department led to the closure of six total armed robberies,” according to the news release. “Both agencies are proud to take two dangerous people off the street before an innocent person was potentially injured or killed.”

Anyone with additional information about these cases is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Detective Jared Hixson at (559) 600-8061, Fresno Police Detective Carr at (559) 621-2081 or Detective Galaviz at (559) 621-2083. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Should Spotify take action against Joe Rogan for presenting Covid misinformation on his podcast?
127 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by