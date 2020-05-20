Shelter-in-place and a tale of two counties

Image via WIkipedia user Jcarrello.

published on May 20, 2020 - 12:33 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Two counties have announced they are ready to open back up — one of them with the state’s grace and the other on its own.

Madera County has met state criteria to move into Gov. Newsom’s phase 2.5 and can open up a new flurry of businesses beginning today, according to a news release.

Restaurants can allow dine-in, retail stores can open and swap meets can now gather under the rules.

On Monday, Gov. Newsom updated the requirements to advance beyond state guidelines for reopening. Counties with fewer than 25 positive cases per 100,000 residents can begin to “move at their own pace,” according to Newsom. Having no more than a 7% increase in hospitalizations also qualifies a county.

Most recent data has Madera County with 21 active cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.

The following categories of business can now operate under Madera County:

—Dine-in restaurants

—Retail stores

—Swap meets

—Office-based businesses (teleworking still encouraged)

—Limited personal services (Pet grooming, carwashes, landscaping)

—Outdoor museums and open gallery spaces

—Childcare

In the South Valley, Tulare County supervisors voted to reopen businesses after being singled out by the governor for climbing infection rates.

Supervisor Dennis Townsend proposed to not prosecute businesses who want to open at Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Kuyler Crocker seconded the motion and Chairman Pete Vander Poel gave the third vote needed to approve. Supervisors Amy Shuklian and Eddie Valero dissented, wanting more time to discuss the legality of the motion.

The vote comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom specifically said Tulare and Kings counties were not ready to move beyond phase two, naming the impact coronavirus has had on skilled nursing facilities in the region.

He gave clearance to 53 of 58 counties in the state to “move at their own pace” beyond state guidelines for opening up.

Tulare County has been the hardest hit in the Central Valley. Most recent data show of 1,539 confirmed cases, 71 have died.