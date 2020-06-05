Shaver Lake to reopen Saturday

Shaver Lake image via flickr user Dawn Ellner

published on June 5, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Shaver Lake has the go-ahead to reopen to visitors, with sanitation and social distancing measure in place.

According to a letter to Fresno County officials, Southern California Edison (SCE), which operates the lake, will be able to open on Saturday, with the Fresno County of Public Health signing off on its reopening plan.

SCE added that the closure of the park has led to health and safety issues, noting that guests have parked on the side of the road to enjoy the lake despite efforts to keep it closed.

“The lack of open bathroom facilities has also contributed to a sanitation issue around Shaver Lake,” according to the letter. “SCE’s limited reopening plan of providing access to bathrooms (which will be serviced and cleaned twice per day) and of its parking lots will assist the County in mitigating these ongoing health and safety risks.”

Campgrounds and short-term rentals will remain closed until a later date.