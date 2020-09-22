Sethi family donates $200K for local nonprofits

Mohan and Sushila Sethi came to the U.S. in 1977, residing in Mississippi and Marina before relocating to Fresno in 1984. They lived in Fresno more than 30 years, and desired to give back to the community upon their passing. Image via Sethi family

Local philanthropist, entrepreneur and business leader JP Sethi of Sethi Management, Inc. and his siblings made a donation to several Fresno organizations on behalf of a trust established by his parents, Mohan and Sushila Sethi.

Donations totaling $200,000 were distributed Monday at Hyatt Place in Fresno, which is owned by Sethi Management. The American Red Cross of Central California, Central California Food Bank, Marjaree Mason Center and Poverello House are among the beneficiaries.

Mohan and Sushila Sethi came to the United States in 1977, residing in Mississippi and Marina, California, before relocating to Fresno in 1984. They lived in Fresno more than 30 years, and desired to give back to the community upon their passing. In the past 20 years the Sethi’s donated more than $1.5 million to the Hindu Temple of Fresno and Gurudwaras. Five of the Sethi daughters still reside in Fresno.

JP Sethi and his siblings were born and raised in New Delhi, India, and moved to the United States in 1976. Over the past 30 years, Sethi has successfully owned and operated more than 75 businesses including convenience stores, hotels, restaurants and commercial real estate.

Sethi is highly active in the Fresno community including the Hindu Temple of Fresno, Crime Stoppers, Interfaith Alliance of the Central Valley and the Fresno Police Advisory Board. He serves on the Board of Directors for The Security First Bank of Fresno and is the founder of the American Petroleum and Convenience Store Association (APCA). Sethi volunteers his time and resources to the community as he continues to grow his knowledge and experience through his businesses.

Nicole Linder, executive director of Marjaree Mason Center, said, “There is no doubt the Sethi family has a deep commitment to serve the Fresno community. Their continued investment is especially encouraging during a time that so many families are in need.”