09 Nov

Senior gift giving goes contactless for Home Instead

published on November 9, 2020 - 3:03 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Though it won’t be a normal Christmas this year with the Covid-19 pandemic, Santa Claus will still be making his rounds.

In-home care service provider Home Instead’s seasonal “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is returning this year to help provide donated gifts to aging citizens.

This year however, because of Covid-19 precautions, the gift giving in Fresno is going to be contactless.

Home Instead is teaming with Amazon Business to create a contactless experience for volunteers for the first time in the program’s 17-year history.

“The Be a Santa to a Senior program brings so much joy to seniors in our community,” said Pennie Phillips, owner of the Fresno Home Instead office. “Seniors are especially at risk for the feelings of isolation that we’ve all felt at some point during the pandemic, and a simple gift can show them that they have been thought of, which is more important this year than ever.” 

The program relies on the support of the community and volunteers, as well as area businesses, nonprofit organizations and retailers.

Since 2003, the Be a Santa to a Senior program has provided around 2.1 million gifts to more than 750,000 seniors nationwide in the Home Instead network.

“We need the community’s help more than ever to make sure seniors feel connected this year,” said Phillips. “This year we knew we had to find a way to spread holiday cheer to seniors, and we are grateful for the community’s participation.”

For more information, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

How do you plan on doing your holiday shopping this year?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!