27 Oct

Senators report perfect scores on CalChamber’s business votes

published on October 27, 2020 - 3:14 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The California Chamber of Commerce has released its list of “Best Business Votes 2020,” acknowledging state representatives who voted in accordance with the CalChamber on various pieces of legislation affecting business.

On the Senate side, Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) and Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) both recorded 100% voting records with the CalChamber.

“I am honored to be recognized by CalChamber,” said Sen. Borgeas. “The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be devastating for businesses and job growth throughout California. Now more than ever, California needs legislative leaders to prioritize economic development, and I will continue to be a champion for our business community in California.”

Sen. Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) had a voting record of 7-3 with the CalChamber. Sen. Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) had a 5-5 record.

In the Assembly, Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) recorded a record of 10-1 with the CalChamber, as did Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) and Jim Patterson (R-Fresno).

Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) recorded a score of 9-2, while Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) came in at 8-3.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

What is the single-biggest reason for a spike in violent crime in Fresno?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!