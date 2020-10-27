Senators report perfect scores on CalChamber’s business votes

published on October 27, 2020 - 3:14 PM

The California Chamber of Commerce has released its list of “Best Business Votes 2020,” acknowledging state representatives who voted in accordance with the CalChamber on various pieces of legislation affecting business.

On the Senate side, Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) and Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) both recorded 100% voting records with the CalChamber.

“I am honored to be recognized by CalChamber,” said Sen. Borgeas. “The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be devastating for businesses and job growth throughout California. Now more than ever, California needs legislative leaders to prioritize economic development, and I will continue to be a champion for our business community in California.”

Sen. Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) had a voting record of 7-3 with the CalChamber. Sen. Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) had a 5-5 record.

In the Assembly, Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) recorded a record of 10-1 with the CalChamber, as did Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) and Jim Patterson (R-Fresno).

Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) recorded a score of 9-2, while Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) came in at 8-3.