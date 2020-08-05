05 Aug

Sen. Borgeas bill for small businesses advances

published on August 5, 2020 - 2:07 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Senate Bill 1457, also known as The Small Business Fairness Act, was approved by the Assembly Committee on Jobs, Economic Development and the Economy on Aug. 4.

Introduced by Sen. Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno), the bill would require state agencies to help small businesses comply with state regulations. SB 1457 would also require state agencies to work with small businesses to create polices to waive or reduce fines or penalties for small businesses when appropriate.

Borgeas said in a press release that the bill would help small businesses struggling because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Small businesses and their employees are an essential part of our economy,” Borgeas said. “The state of California must do everything in its power tot help the recover as they struggle to survive from this pandemic-induced recession. Providing the opportunity for waiving and reducing fines for small businesses is a significant step on the pathway to economic recovery.”

SB 1457 would allow state agencies to consider more restraint in regards to issuing fines and allowing them the discretion to take into account the severity of a violation and the steps a businesses takes to comply.

The bill now heads to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Should California ban all forms of advertising for legal cannabis?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!