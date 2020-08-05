Sen. Borgeas bill for small businesses advances

published on August 5, 2020 - 2:07 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Senate Bill 1457, also known as The Small Business Fairness Act, was approved by the Assembly Committee on Jobs, Economic Development and the Economy on Aug. 4.

Introduced by Sen. Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno), the bill would require state agencies to help small businesses comply with state regulations. SB 1457 would also require state agencies to work with small businesses to create polices to waive or reduce fines or penalties for small businesses when appropriate.

Borgeas said in a press release that the bill would help small businesses struggling because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Small businesses and their employees are an essential part of our economy,” Borgeas said. “The state of California must do everything in its power tot help the recover as they struggle to survive from this pandemic-induced recession. Providing the opportunity for waiving and reducing fines for small businesses is a significant step on the pathway to economic recovery.”

SB 1457 would allow state agencies to consider more restraint in regards to issuing fines and allowing them the discretion to take into account the severity of a violation and the steps a businesses takes to comply.

The bill now heads to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.