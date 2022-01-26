Seen a sidewalk Covid testing site? Fresno County officials say think twice

At-home Covid-19 test cropped image by Jernej Furman on flickr.com

published on January 26, 2022 - 1:46 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

With the increased demand for COVID-19 testing, the Fresno County Department of Public Health would like to remind residents to use credible COVID-19 testing sites and vendors for services.

Over the last few weeks there has been a significant increase in pop-up testing clinics on street corners, parking lots and shopping center properties across the county, according to a news release. In some cases, these pop-up sites can be unregulated, unapproved and could lead to fraudulent activities like identity theft.

Fresno County health officials recommend that residents verify the credibility of testing site before seeking services.

Fresno County residents can avoid fake COVID-19 testing sites by taking the following precautions:

— Request medical credentials to prove legitimacy

— Request which laboratory test is being used (PCR or Rapid Test)

— Ask where the test is being processed and if it is being sent to a lab

— How the results will be reported

Tips to remember to spot a fraudulent testing site:

— They ask for social security numbers or other non-medical information

— Materials do not have a logo

— Site is on a sidewalk and not affiliated with a medical provider

— Currently most FDA approved rapid tests range from 10 minutes – 20 minutes for results, any advertisement below these timeframes is questionable

“We’ve seen reports of unauthorized COVID-19 test sites popping up statewide and these types of sites could potentially expose individuals to nefarious fraudulent activities like identity theft,” says Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County Interim Health Officer. “I urge residents to take proactive steps when seeking COVID-19 testing services such as verifying credentials or using one of the approved locations listed on the Fresno County website.”

Resident can visit the FCDPH COVID-19 testing resources webpage for a list of local testing sites: fcdph.org/covid19testing. This page has direct information on the OptumServe testing sites, local area pharmacies and community testing events.

Residents can also order free at-home tests by mail online through the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Federal Distribution Program.