See where Amazon plans to build a ‘last-mile’ facility in Fresno

October 26, 2021

Even though the order is still processing, Amazon is expected to arrive in Southeast Fresno in the near future.

A will-serve letter was filed through the City of Fresno’s permitting website for Amazon at 5440 E. Olive Ave. with Seefried Industrial Properties as the applicant. The filing establishes that Fresno’s Bakman Water Co. will supply water for the project.

A sale for 43.59 acres at Olive and Clovis avenues was listed by Newmark Pearson Commercial to Seefried Industrial Properties. The Atlanta-based developer has built a number of logistics and last-mile distribution centers throughout the country, including many for Amazon.

Calls made to Seefried were not immediately returned.

The development will not be of the same scale as Amazon’s other Central Valley distribution centers, which can be larger than 1 million square feet. Amazon is set to open a second major distribution center on its South Fresno campus that is nearly 500,000 square feet. The proposed warehouse in Southeast Fresno would be 161,300 square feet with 17 dock doors and a 22,000 square-foot office, according to a permit filed in February with the City of Fresno.

The site at 5440 E. Olive Ave. was until recently the site of the Sunnyside Swap Meet, which announced at the beginning of September that it would relocate to the Fresno Fairgrounds.

The site would be a “last mile” connection, which refers to the final shipping route between a fulfillment center and a customer.

This new expansion comes as the Amazon in Visalia opened earlier this month, bringing 1,200 employees to a 1.3 million square-foot center, according to the Sun Gazette.