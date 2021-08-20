See a light display in Paso Robles, help people in need in Fresno

Photo of Light Towers by Bruce Munro at Sensorio by Chris Hardy via www.SensorioPaso.com



Written by Breanna Hardy published on August 20, 2021 - 1:20 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

The owners of a renowned Paso Robles light display are giving back to the Central Valley this weekend.

On Aug. 22, Light at Sensorio is supporting Fresno’s Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California and Central California Food Bank during their event — Sensorio Gives Back. The outdoor art exhibition will contribute $20 – $10 per organization – of each ticket sold to the two organizations.

“We think it’s important to give back to the communities that we’re a part of, and that have been supportive of us,” said Paul Haught, executive director of Sensorio.

Sensorio Gives Back happens multiple times a year, but it’s the first event since the pandemic shut them down. The field of light is on the hills of Paso Robles, and it features a new light tower by UK artist Bruce Munro, as a nod to the wine country.

“It’s stunning when you’re here,” Haught said.

The 15-acre field of light holds 58,000 spears of light.

“At the right angles it really runs up into the starry sky,” Haught said.

The light tower is made of wine bottles instead of water bottles, similar to the one Munro first executed in Australia. The display is a nod to Paso Robles’ wine industry.

Giving back to the Central Valley, Haught said, is a way to say “thank you.” Haught said Sensorio has giving to Big Brothers Big Sisters in San Luis Obispo, and the mission behind the organization’s operations is something Sensorio stands behind.

“The food bank, I just think that right now the way things are, the food bank is doing some great work. Anything we can do to help… we wanted to be a part of that,” he said.

Kym Dildine, Co-CEO of Central California Food Bank, said it is a really exciting opportunity that can benefit the Central Valley while enjoying a beautiful night.

“Hunger is an issue that everyone should care about,” Dildine said.

The food bank has administered major expansions in the child feeding program since Covid-19 hit, and it will continue those efforts, she said.

Dildine said there was a 25% increase in the number of families seeking services this past year. 350,000 people rely on Central California Food Bank for food, and many will continue to do so even after emerging from the pandemic.

People who never imagined that they would need assistance found themselves here, she said.

Despite improving job numbers, Central Valley residents are still suffering from shutdowns. And with rural communities facing drought, the Central California Food Bank doesn’t expect that the need will decrease anytime soon.

“It’s nice to see the private sector give back and serve their community,” Dildine said.

Every ticket sold at Light at Sensorio can provide 70 meals to neighbors in need. The public can also donate monetarily to ccfoodbank.org.

The light field is viewable through Jan. 2., located at 4380 Highway 46 East in Paso Robles.