Second cannabis dispensary opens in Hanford

DELI by Caliva is the second recreational cannabis storefront to open in Hanford.

published on August 13, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Central Valley’s newest recreational cannabis dispensary is hosting a grand opening today in Hanford with an aesthetic that may make customers even hungrier than normal.

DELI by Caliva is the first retail entrance into the Hanford community by San Jose-based The Parent Company. Caliva previously began offering delivery services in the area in December 2020.

DELI by Caliva stores are modeled after old school delicatessens with ticketed numbers to a deli countertop and bar stools.

Caliva officials and Hanford leaders gathered for a grand opening today at 11 a.m. The day will also be filled with additional events and promotions, according to a news release. The store is located at 104 N. Douty St.

“Caliva is proud to be a part of the Central Valley community and is excited to be providing greater access to The Parent Company’s high quality, trusted cannabis products with the opening of this retail location,” shared Dennis O’Malley, COO of The Parent Company. “Just like delicatessens, DELI stores are named for representing trusted neighborhood staples and high quality, personalized customer service. With this latest foray into Hanford, we will continue to represent the standard for safe, reliable, high-quality cannabis products, as well as a helpful and educational resource for those just beginning or looking to start a new branch of their cannabis journey.”

It is the second recreational cannabis storefront to open in Hanford. Redwood City-based HerbNJoy opened about a block away at the end of January.

DELI by Caliva is open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.