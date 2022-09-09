SBA, Small Business Majority to launch webinar series

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Small Business Majority founder John Arensmeyer sign a sponsorship agreement for a series of informational webinars for small business owners. SBA screenshot.



Written by Gabriel Dillard published on September 9, 2022 - 11:47 AM

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has joined forces with the advocacy group Small Business Majority on a new webinar series, “The Bottom Line,” to introduce small businesses to SBA tools and resources to address timely economic challenges.

In August, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and John Arensmeyer, founder and CEO of Small Business Majority, signed a co-sponsorship agreement for the new series that launched Sept. 6.

The first will be titled “How to Combat Inflation as a Small Business Owner.” This session will provide an overview of operational strategies, funding options and resources that can help business owners deal with inflation and will be a partner collaboration with organizations like the Urban League, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition and Prosperity Now.

“This collaborative training series comes at a critical time as small businesses continue to navigate inflation, supply chain disruptions, and workforce challenges,” said Administrator Guzman. “With Small Business Majority, we will be working to provide relevant educational webinars and better communicate to small businesses owners about the vital resources the SBA offers that can help them strengthen their balance sheets and leverage the opportunities and benefits in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act which will lower health and energy costs, bolster our clean energy economy and supply chains, and shrink our federal deficit – all while strengthening success pathways to the American Dream for our entrepreneurs.”

Anticipated webinar topics include inflation, supply chain disruptions, workforce shortages, new market entry, increasing revenues, lowering costs and more. The next episode has not yet been announced.

Through these webinars, members of the small business community will be connected to a diverse suite of SBA and resource partner tools and strategies for long-term, stable growth, facilitate networking connections, and receive insight on the Biden-Harris Administration’s policy priorities, according to a news release.

“Small business ownership is a potent force that can help address economic inequality and build dignity,” said Arensmeyer of Small Business Majority. “A healthy entrepreneurial ecosystem provides an innovative pathway for women, people of color, young adults, veterans, disabled people, immigrants, and rural residents to enter the mainstream American economy and build income and independence. We are excited to join in this collaboration with the SBA to bring forth knowledge-based and useful tools and resources that will help to enhance the business ecosystem and support a drive toward confident entrepreneurship.”