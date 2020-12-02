02 Dec

SBA releases detailed information about PPP borrowers

published on December 2, 2020 - 12:51 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The U.S. Small Business Administration released detailed information regarding borrowers of the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

In response to a lawsuit filed in May by several news organizations, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered that the SBA must release the “names, addresses, and precise loan amounts of all individuals and entities that obtained Covid-related loans pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans program.”

The Covid-19 relief programs approved approximately 5.2 million loans.

In July the SBA only released detailed information for loans above $150,000 and within dollar ranges instead of specific loan amounts.

The lawsuit in May was filed after the SBA had declined to release information due to privacy concerns, according to an article in the Sacramento Business Journal.

The newly released data about the SBA borrowers is available here: https://sba.app.box.com/s/5myd1nxutoq8wxecx2562baruz774si6

