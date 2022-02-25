Saputo Cheese plans to close one Tulare plant, expand others

Saputo Cheese is closing one processing facility in Tulare but renovating two others. Photo contributed



Written by John Lindt published on February 25, 2022

Canadian dairy giant Saputo Cheese — Tulare’s largest employer — will close its “cut-and-wrap” cheese plant at 1025 E. Bardsley Ave. in Tulare next year, says a news release from the company from February 8.

Despite the downsizing plan, the release says the company plans to invest approximately $169 million towards the modernization and expansion of its cheese manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin and California and to support its growth plan in the retail market segment. These initiatives will begin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and are expected to take approximately 24 months to implement.

The company did not return phone calls to explain. But Tulare Assistant Manager Josh McDonnell says his conversation with the company assured the city they have plans to invest in the two other Saputo facilities in town and “very few to no-one will lose their job ” due to the cut-and-wrap plant closure.

“Saputo told us they plan to modernize the plants here,” he said.

In a first phase “Saputo plans to consolidate the cut-and-wrap activities in its West Coast operations, and right-size its footprint by closing its Bardsley Street, Tulare, California, facility in fiscal 2023. The impact on employees is expected to be minimal as opportunities for employment will be available at other Saputo facilities in Tulare” the release says. The cut-and-wrap operation will be transferred to another facility away from Tulare.

Saputo recently secured a pair of permits in Tulare for improvements to its plants. A permit for processing equipment rooms and concrete is valued at $3.6 million for the corporate headquarters at 800 E. Paige Ave. Another valued at $244,781 for roofing work is for a Saputo facility at 605 N. J St.

A recent City of Tulare report says Saputo is the city’s largest employer as well as the biggest property owner by valuation. Saputo employs 913 workers, more than double the next highest at Land O’Lakes at 479.

Eight of the top 13 employers in Tulare are dairy-related. Tulare recognizes it wants to remain top in the milk world and has a cup of milk with a straw as a water tower overlooking the city.