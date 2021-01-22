San Joaquin Valley-based Medallion Wellness seeks to expand retail service in Fresno

Medallion Wellness team members host or participate in many community appreciation and cleanup days.



Written by Ravyn Cullor published on January 22, 2021

As the legal market for retail cannabis businesses expands across the Central Valley, Medallion Wellness hopes to bring an inclusive and welcoming retail experience for consumers along with significant benefits for communities at large, including the City of Fresno with its recent permit application for a brick and mortar storefront along Blackstone Avenue.

Medallion Wellness, founded in 2016 as a non-profit medical cannabis dispensary, now serves customers from storefronts in four cities throughout the San Joaquin Valley, as well as its delivery service which reaches to the greater Fresno area.

Zach Drivon, General Counsel for Medallion Wellness, confirmed they already deliver to 1,300 customers in the Fresno area and now aim to bring the benefits of a brick and mortar store location to the community they serve.

“We take pride in being a San Joaquin Valley based company. We benefit from years of experience and a local touch that can be felt by our employees and customers, as well as the communities we call home,” said Michael O’Leary, CEO of Medallion Wellness.

Drivon said their existing operations have already worked to dispel misconceptions that dispensaries create a nuisance or encourage crime in areas where they operate. “By partnering with with local law enforcement and investing in sophisticated security infrastructure and highly trained personnel, our stores have actually contributed to the revitalization of certain commercial corridors by making them safer for the community.”

According to 2018 and 2019 research conducted in Colorado and California, the presence of dispensaries did not increase crime rates, finding in Denver a 19% decrease in crime rates compared to average. Similar studies also showed dispensaries corresponded with decreased opioid abuse in their communities.

In addition to economic benefits and direct neighborhood improvement, Medallion Wellness makes community involvement and philanthropy a priority in every community it operates within, Drivon said. In jurisdictions administering public benefits through Development Agreements with the Company, Medallion has advocated to ensure organizations serving those in need can share in these opportunities.

These organizations include John F Kennedy School in Modesto, which serves handicapped and severely handicapped students, and the American GI Forum’s local chapter, Cal Fire, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association among many others.

They also host or participate directly in events like community appreciation days, donating hundreds of meals for families and backpacks to elementary students for the school year, and orchestrating community cleanups, most recently in Fresno’s downtown and in District 4 where they seek to operate.

O’Leary and Drivon said one of Medallion Wellness’ key differences from other dispensaries in the area is their push to create a retail environment welcome to all.

“We like to create a more inclusive environment where your grandma would feel comfortable coming into one of our stores and shopping alongside traditional cannabis consumers,” Drivon said. “It’s important to us because we’re working to promote cannabis as a compassionate alternative to some of the other substances that are present in our communities.”

They aim to serve cannabis enthusiasts, seniors, and veterans alike, along with many new consumers in the space, O’Leary said.

While cities can deny or outlaw retail cannabis stores in their community, under California law a dispensary can deliver to anyone in the state as long as they are of age and not at a publicly owned or occupied location, Drivon said.

With that in mind, he said Medallion Wellness wants to expand into Fresno so consumers can enjoy Medallion’s friendly and immersive customer experience at a safe and secure location, and so residents can benefit from the approximately 50 living wage jobs Medallion will bring, along with its positive impact in the community at large.

“As demand for our product, customer traffic and geographic reach through our delivery service grows, we’re looking to expand and become not only a member of the Fresno business community, but also a contributing member of the community at large,” Drivon said.