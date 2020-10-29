29 Oct

San Francisco’s Transamerica Pyramid sold for $650 million

published on October 29, 2020 - 2:48 PM
Written by Associated Press

(AP) — The Transamerica Pyramid, one of San Francisco’s most iconic buildings, has sold for $650 million, eight months after a sales agreement was reached.

New York investor Michael Shvo, Deutsche Finance America and other investors bought the building from Aegon, owner of namesake insurance company Transamerica Corp., the San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday.

The building, the second tallest in the city, had never been previously sold.

The price was initially over $700 million but the deal was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, which heavily disrupted the real estate market and sent most office workers home.

The new owners, which include Germany’s biggest pension fund, Bayerische Versorgungskamme, plan to renovate the building that has been a recognizable part of the San Francisco skyline since it was built in 1972.

The deal also includes two nearby buildings, at 505 Sansome St. and 545 Sansome St., which is a potential development site. The three buildings total around 760,000 square feet (70,606 square meters).

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Should restaurants be allowed to recoup state, county fees paid during the shutdown?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!