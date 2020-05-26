Salons, barbershops allowed to reopen in most California counties

published on May 26, 2020 - 4:24 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The summer ‘do is back in style now as Gov. Gavin Newsom added salons and barbershops to the list of businesses allowed to operate.

In counties that have met the governor’s guidelines for reopening, professional hair care can be done legally. Barbers and stylists can begin cutting hair, coloring it, adding in weaves and braids and any other services where both the client and stylist can wear masks. Facials, shaves and eyebrow threading are not allowed. Touching a client’s face is prohibited.

Nail salons are not yet permitted to open.

To open, salons and barbershops must implement measures to distance workers at least six feet, except when performing services. Workers and subcontractors must be screened for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms.

Workers who have symptoms similar to the disease are encouraged to stay home. Workers and customers must wear masks during all hair care services.