RV Country unveils new service center after fire

RV Country's new service center has more than 50 bays. It recently reopened after a fire in 2018. Image via RV Country

published on March 11, 2020 - 12:41 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

A new service center for one of the largest RV dealers in the western United States opened recently, replacing one lost in a fire nearly two years ago.

Capacity to repair motorhomes, fifth wheels and more is back to full at RV Country, located at 3633 S. Maple Ave. A fire in February 2018 destroyed the previous facility, causing losses of nearly $3 million, according to a press release. There were no injuries.

“Following the fire, we quickly reorganized our workspace while the remainder of the old facility was demolished for the new construction,” said Charlie Power, RV Country vice president and director of operations. “It was challenging for both our customers and our staff, and we’re grateful for their patience, support and hard work.”

The new facility has more than 50 service bays, a building for detailing and paint and a large-chassis shop. Valley Steel Construction was the general contractor for the project.

The new service center is a factory-authorized warranty location for every brand sold at the dealership’s 10 dealerships across the western United States.

They are currently hiring certified and master technicians to fill the expanded service center. It currently employs 40 people, Power said.