10 Nov

Ruiz Foods to host drive-thru job fair in Dinuba

published on November 10, 2020 - 2:45 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Ruiz Foods is holding a job fair — and applicants won’t even need to leave their cars for the opportunity.

The Dinuba-based food processor announced it is hiring for a variety of positions on Saturday. Positions include sanitation generalist, line runners, production roller, packers, pre bath coordinators, mechanics, cooks, sanitation supervisor and quality assurance supervisor.

Ruiz Foods is partnering with the Tulare County Employment Connection for the event.

As a health precaution, the job fair will be drive-thru in the Ruiz Foods parking lot . Applications can be picked up either at Ruiz Foods or at the Dinuba Employment Connection Office. Attendees will be required to wear a mask. An overview of the jobs being offered will be given as applicants remain in their vehicles.

The hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

