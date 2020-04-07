Rotary Club of Fresno accepting grant applications

published on April 7, 2020 - 10:41 AM

The Rotary Club of Fresno is now accepting grant applications from the community for its upcoming year. Completed applications must be received by April 15.

Annually, Fresno Rotary Foundation awards grants to educational and nonprofit charitable organizations in the greater Fresno area for projects that positively impact the community. This year’s application process is slightly different than prior years, most notably the deadline and required documentation needed. Interested parties are encouraged to review and submit the application early.

Applications are available for download at www.fresnorotary.org under the “Grants” tab. Completed forms may be submitted to office@fresnorotary.org, or mailed to Fresno Rotary, P.O. Box 11904, Fresno CA 93775.