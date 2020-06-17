Ronald McDonald House reaches out with meal adoption

Staff members of the Ronald McDonald House



Written by Donald A. Promnitz published on June 17, 2020

Covid-19 has taken its toll on business across all sectors — and the virus did not make an exception for nonprofits.

In Madera, the Ronald McDonald House for Valley Children’s Hospital has felt the impact as they’ve had to cancel fundraisers as well as their Meals from the Heart program, as volunteers are prevented from delivering groceries or donating their time.

“We’ve had to make changes to our operations due to the pandemic, as many organizations in our community have,” said Kent Karsevar, RMH executive director. “The suspension of the Meals from the Heart program has really hurt us both emotionally and financially. We miss seeing our volunteers in our kitchens every day, and we also are having a tough time paying for all the meals for our guest families.”

To continue to help, the Ronald McDonald House launched the Adopt-a-Meal campaign to allow donors to buy groceries and prepared meals for the 18 families living at the house.

According to Alene Mestjian, director of development and communications, this has resulted in $3,000 in donations in just a week.

Donors can visit https://rmhccv.org/serve-a-meal/ to adopt a meal today, and the charity will purchase meals and groceries in the donors’ name. They can also text MEALS to 20222 to donate $25 today.