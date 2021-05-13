Breanna Hardy">
River Park’s Regal Cinemas set for Friday reopening

While 13 of the 19 screens will be ready for showings, Regal Cinemas at River Park is still finishing its full bar, gaming station, and the digital ribbon-like screen, which will show movie times on the upper level lobby. Photos by Breanna Hardy

River Park’s newly remodeled Regal Cinemas will light up its first screen tomorrow. 

The theater’s opening is contingent upon three inspections tomorrow. If all pass, “Spiral” — billed as the ninth installment in the “Saw” horror series — will play at noon. 

The importance of the reopening is not lost on shopping center officials.

“The theater is an anchor,” said Tracy Kashian, public relations for River Park. 

While 13 of the 19 screens will be ready for showings, Regal is still finishing its full bar, gaming station and a digital, ribbon-like screen that will show movie times on the upper level lobby. 

All theaters at Regal Cinemas feature luxury seating.

 

Of the 13 screens that are set to open, 10 are regular screens and three premium screens including IMAX, 4DX and ScreenX. Kashian said it will take some time before Hollywood formats new movies for ScreenX.

The theater will no longer be called “Edwards 21” but it still remains “the grandmother of the center,” as Kashian described it.

Regal Cinemas lost two theaters, but gained a VIP concept, which is a luxury area with a separate bar and lounge. It is in the final phase of completion. The IMAX theater has upgraded to laser technology and has a floor-to-ceiling screen. All theaters feature luxury seating.

Construction on the lobby’s full bar is expected to be finished next week.

The old IMAX theater is being reimagined as a community center, Baronian said. 

The old “21” sign from the former Edwards Theater was removed as part of the remodel.

 

Baronian and Kashian said they imagine hosting senior bingo, eSports or traveling comedians. It would also be suitable for renting out to private events. 

While nothing is set in stone, Kashian said the goal is to offer a stop for bands traveling from San Francisco to Los Angeles. 

“We have a market here to grab them,” she said. “That’s our dream.”

The shopping center has especially drawn a new crowd since BarrelHouse Brewing Co. has moved in, creating a beer garden right in front of the theater.

“It changed the whole vibe right there,” said Steven Baronian, marketing director for Lance-Kashian and Co. 

