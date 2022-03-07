River Park spa adds new Clovis location

Hand and Stone Massage has expanded with a new location in Clovis that opened in January. Photo by Hand and Stone



Written by Ben Hensley published on March 7, 2022 - 1:44 PM

Hand and Stone Massage at River Park in Fresno has been bringing relaxing massages, facials and other spa services to the area since 2016.

Residents across town need wait no longer; a new Hand and Stone location has arrived in Clovis.

Located at 840 Herndon Ave. at The Trading Post in Clovis, Hand and Stone offers the same services offered at the Fresno location, ranging from hot stone and Himalayan salt massages to facials and even specialties such as prenatal and sports massages.

“We had originally decided that we were going to open two locations,” said LeeAnn Prideaux, who co-owns the locations with her husband Robin. “We saw the need to open another, and we really wanted to get into the Clovis community.”

Construction and the opening of the Clovis location was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the length of construction from six months to 13 months, but LeeAnn had high praise for the Clovis and Fresno communities.

“Our members were amazing,” LeeAnn said about Hand and Stone clients during the pandemic.

“We wanted them to be able to come and get their packages on gift cards, and purchase product with those,” she continued, explaining that normally, those policies are not offered. “They really supported us through the pandemic as well.”

The new location, which opened on Jan. 31, will also serve clients who have memberships at the Fresno location.

“We wanted to make the one in Clovis bigger so that we could accommodate more of the community,” LeeAnn added.

Members of Hand and Stone’s “Lifestyle Program” receive one service per month that can be used for massage or facial treatments. The services roll over, allowing clients to use multiple services or upgrade their services upon visiting.

Members also receive a 10% discount on products available as well as special pricing on gift cards.

Both locations share membership, making it easy for members to book services at either location.

While the Clovis location has more space than the Fresno location, both offer the same services, ranging from massages, to microdermabrasion and dermal infusion treatments, along with CBD massages.

“You could get in today in Clovis, and you probably could get in today or tomorrow in Fresno,” LeeAnn said.

Appointments are available, but walk-ins are also accepted.

The Clovis location is currently hiring massage therapists to ensure that both locations are fully staffed, with LeeAnn going on to say that the importance of individual self-care that massage therapists offer cannot be ignored.

“People need a place where they can go, where they can mentally unplug and physically relax, and that’s what we offer,” LeeAnn said.