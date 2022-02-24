Rite Aid commits $2M to Fresno food access

published on February 24, 2022 - 2:23 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Rite Aid national drug store chain announced it would commit $2 million to two Fresno food access programs through its new $10 million Strengthening Cities initiative, which aims to reduce health disparities for children and youth living within city neighborhoods.

Rite Aid will divide the $2 million between multi-faith and multicultural organization the Fresno Metro Ministry and The Fresno Community Health Improvement Partnership (FCHIP).

The initiative is part of Rite Aid’s Health Futures charity, which invests in underserved communities with a focus on health, wellness, race and equity.

Fresno Metro Ministry, a multi-faith organization dedicated to improving health, environmental quality and economic development, will receive $1.8 million over two years.

The FCHIP, a multi-sector network addressing health outcomes and inequities in Fresno County, will receive $180,000 over two years.

The $1.8 million for the Fresno Metro Ministry will support several youth programs under the Food to Share projects, which includes enrolling more than 100 students to its Metro Community Garden and Urban Farm after-school and summer gardening and farming programs.

The funding will also support the Fresno Ministry’s Cooking Matters program, teaching 250 children and teens to shop, cook, eat and enjoy healthier foods and nutrition on a limited budget.

Part of the funding will go to the ministry’s Food Stewardship, Waste Prevention and Food Recovery programs, development of the Fresno Food Policy Council, and six community organizations supporting students in targeted neighborhoods.

“This is the beginning of an inclusive movement where children and youth will help lead the Fresno community toward a more equitable, healthy and sustainable local food system,” said Keith Bergthold, executive director of Fresno Metro Ministry. “Not only are we developing a replicable model that other school communities and cities can scale, but hundreds of young, motivated leaders will emerge from our programs with the mindfulness, team-building skills and self-awareness it takes to create truly resilient neighborhoods.”

The $180,000 grant for the FCHIP will support its Youth Leadership Cohort & Trauma Informed Trainings to give youth leadership council a deeper understanding of health disparities and systems change with a focus on food security.

It will also provide support service providers with trauma-informed training to help mentor and guide youth at risk for toxic stress — such as stress from prolonged food insecurity.

“By intentionally teaching service providers how to recognize and mitigate the cumulative toll of toxic stress, we can help them develop the positive, nurturing relationships needed to improve children’s health and well-being, said Artie Padilla, a member of the FCHIP leadership team. “In Fresno, the negative effects of residential segregation are still apparent today. In some exclusive neighborhoods of North Fresno, the life expectancy is nearly 90 years old. In the city’s south and southwest, residents live on average 20 years less.”

According to the FCHIPs Healthy Fresno Community Dashboard, nearly 30% of Black families and 25% of Latino families live below the poverty line, compared to 7.6% of white families.

Overall, more than 800 Fresno students and service providers will benefit from the programs funded by the Strengthening City initiative.

“We’re as eager to listen and learn from our Fresno partners as we are to support them,” said Matt DeCamara, executive director of Rite Aid Healthy Futures. “Together, we can make positive change one city, one neighborhood, one person, one action at a time. We can all be the human spark that drives real progress and uplifts our neighborhoods.”

