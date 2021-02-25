Ricchiuti selected for Leon S. Peters Award

Vinci Ricchiuti is surprised with her Leon S. Peters award Thursday on the Fresno State campus, flanked by Judge Robert Oliver and her granddaughters. Photo by Frank Lopez



Written by Frank Lopez published on February 25, 2021 - 3:04 PM

The Fresno Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipient of its 2021 Leon S. Peters Award.

Vinci Petrosino Ricchiuti was selected for this year’s award for her philanthropic efforts to support the community. The award ceremony took place Thursday morning on the Fresno State campus at the Ricchiuti Plaza.

Wife of Patrick V. Ricchiuti, owner P-R Farms in Clovis, Vinci has also been active in family business for many years, and currently manages Enzo’s Table retail store and is working with Heritage Development Company’s residential and shopping community The Row at Heritage Grove.

Vinci is a member of various Fresno State organizations, campus committees and task forces. She is also being chosen for her work with local health boards, schools and business organizations including the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

“This path that she has followed has been anchored by her commitment to education, the community and her kids,” said retired Superior Court Judge Robert Oliver in his introductory remarks.

Vinci received Fresno State’s Fresno Alumni Association Top Dog Award in 2001. Along with her husband, she won the Arthur Safstrom Service Award in 1992.

“Vinci shines with her contributions to our community and her alma mater. She has been a loyal supporter of Fresno State and has consistently given her time, talent and treasure to our university because she is committed to supporting student success,” said Fresno State Interim President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval.

Vinci was visibly surprised when she walked up to see the crowd gathered for ceremony, which turned out to be her award ceremony. She feels humbled in receiving the award.

“The Leon S Peters Award has always acknowledged people that have done good work, and I have been blessed from early on in life to be surrounded by mentors. Any recognition that comes my way, I feel that I am accepting it on the behalf of many who have worked and contributed and carried a vision and put service before self,” said Vinci.

Past recipients of the Leon S. Peters award include: Karen Musson, Matty Matoian, Jim Pardini, Bill Smittcamp, Stan Oken, Ray Steele Jr., Richard “Dick” Caglia, John E. Horstmann, Dr. Peter Mehas, Dr. Peter P. Peters, Joe Williams, Lou Herwaldt, Bill Jones, Sid Cox and Bud Richter.