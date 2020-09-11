Restaurant roundup: Pho restaurant replacing Fresno sushi spot

Lime ’N Basil restaurant is coming next month to the former Maroo space in Northwest Fresno. Photos by Edward Smith



Written by Edward Smith published on September 11, 2020 - 4:21 PM

Even as the pandemic shutters businesses, restaurants are still filling spaces and opening to the public. The following eateries are nearing opening day.

Lime ’N Basil

Just in time for soup season, pho, tea and coffee will be coming to northwest Fresno — all in the same place. Minh Dinh, owner of Lime ’N Basil, hopes to open the Vietnamese restaurant by the end of October in the Pavilion West Shopping Center at Bullard and West avenues. Lime ’N Basil will go into the former Maroo restaurant space, which closed before the pandemic.

Dinh says she likes to keep the options limited so cooks can focus on a small number of items. “Our menu is really simple and really focused,” Dinh said.

The broth for the pho takes 14 hours to cook, Dinh said. They’ll also serve banh mi sandwiches. On the other side of the menu will be Vietnamese-style tea and coffee. Vietnamese coffee is a little stronger than American-style coffee and is brewed by hand.

“The taste is a little stronger and the aroma is a little bit better,” Dinh said. They will also serve handcrafted teas.

Dinh moved from San Jose to Fresno to be closer to her parents. There, she owned another pho restaurant as well as a coffee and tea house.

La Boulangerie

The French pastry shop is nearing the opening of its Downtown Fresno walk-up location. An employee said they expect to be open in the next two weeks. They are waiting on a number of permits from the City of Fresno, they said. Looking from the outside, coffee machines are installed and paper goods are stocked. The owners of La Boulangerie announced the project in 2018. Built into the side of the Pacific Southwest Building on Fulton and Mariposa streets, the coffee shop will serve pastries, sandwiches and hot drinks. Plans for an outdoor dining area were also announced. No tables have been installed as of yet.

Drunk Donkey Bar & Grill

A new bar and grill is coming to Tulare in the former Compadres Bar & Grill location. Owners of Drunk Donkey Bar & Grill were not immediately available, but a video posted to Facebook Thursday said that they have finished their outdoor patio. Hiring has also begun, the post stated. They placed their first order for food and liquor and are refining their menu.

Quesadilla Gorilla

A beer and wine license was awarded to Quesadilla Gorilla’s location in Three Rivers. The owner of Quesadilla Gorilla, Miguel Reyes, said over email they are setting up their food truck permanently in the town outside Sequoia National Park.