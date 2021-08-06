Restaurant roundup: New bar for Tower; Indian and Japanese for El Paseo

The Howlin' Wolf, Tower's latest bar and live music venue, could open by the end of September. Sixty picture frames await photos illustrating Fresno's history. Photo via Instagram



Written by Edward Smith published on August 6, 2021 - 3:37 PM

The Tower District’s newest craft cocktail bar hopes to put local musicians center stage when it opens next month.

The owners of The Howlin Wolf wanted to bring something new to the historic entertainment district, said Craig Johnson, president of Beards & Beer, the corporation that owns The Howlin Wolf. The partnership also owns and operates Goldstein’s Mortuary and Delicatessen in The Tower District.

The partners are Scott Miller, owner of Gazebo Gardens and president of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce; Jeff Wolpert, real estate agent; and Scott Schapansky, a local dentist. They want to showcase local musicians much as they do at Goldstein’s.

The Howlin Wolf will feature a “proper stage,” said Johnson — elevated and with a full amplification system. What’s more is they contracted with sound engineers to arrange the space to make a recording at a live venue sound good.

Johnson said it’s always been part of their vision to do a “Live from Goldstein’s” album, but now that’s turned into “Live from The Howlin Wolf.”

The aim was to make the location feel historic even though it’s brand new, said Johnson. They are adorning the walls with historic photos of Fresno, but he doesn’t want to limit it to old photos of the courthouse. He’s putting out a call to people who may have old photos people haven’t seen before and he’s already collected a couple. He has 60 frames to fill, he said.

The bar is in Art Deco style and the island-style bar has “Cheers” vibes where guests can sit around it and see people on the opposite side.

A contractor himself, Johnson also did the work at Goldstein’s.

“It’s fun when you’re your own client,” said Johnson. “Nobody tells you ‘you can’t do that.’”

They will have a full liquor bar with wine on tap, though not as much beer as Goldstein’s. They will feature 10 signature cocktails as well as standards such as Old Fashioneds and Negronis, though with a twist. In keeping with the historic motif, Johnson hopes to bring back some cocktails that have fallen out of popularity over the years.

“Everyone is upping their cocktail game in Fresno, so you don’t want to be left behind,” Johnson said.

They combined two different suites at 920 E. Olive Ave. near Deli Delicious to reach just over 36,000 square feet. Fire sprinklers are being put in and work is 95% done. They just need their permitting finished. Johnson hopes to be open by the end of August, but says end of September will be more realistic. They’ll be open seven days a week 3 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

King Indian

A new Indian restaurant with a slightly different take on how it serves food will open in Northwest Fresno. Owners of King Indian hope to open August 15 at the Marketplace at El Paseo near the Sally Beauty Supply, said co-owner Mohit Kumar. Kumar is opening the restaurant with his brother, Samadjit Singh, both of whom own and operate their own trucking company. The full-service restaurant will serve food differently than most Indian restaurants. King Indian will be organized buffet-style, almost like a Panda Express, Kumar said.

Many of the recipes come from family dishes as well as from their cousin, who operates five restaurants in L.A. The restaurant will be open seven days a week 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ramen Hayashi

The second location of the ramen restaurant operated by a familiar name will be opening in Marketplace at El Paseo. The owner of Ramen Hayashi, Jason Lin of Lin Restaurant Group, is aiming for an opening spring 2022 near the new Regal Cinemas.

They do custom ramen bowls as well as chicken bowls and salads for when it’s too hot for soup, Lin said.

The aim for Ramen Hayashi was to provide gourmet food for an affordable price. The original plan was to open another Hino Oishi at the site, but that was before the pandemic. It would have required twice as much space and twice as many employees. But, at 4,000 square feet, it will be almost double the other location at Herndon and Fowler avenues. Other restaurants for Lin Restaurant Group include JPot and Spicy J’s — both in River Park Shopping Center, Lin’s Fusion on Blackstone Avenue near Shaw Avenue as well as Hino Oishi at Campus Pointe near Fresno State.

“We’re really excited that that side of town will be just as successful as the other location at the other side of town,” Lin said.