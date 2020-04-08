Reports: Tachi Palace to host pay-per-view UFC fights next week

A 2017 rendering of Tachi Palace's new entertainment complex that opened last year.

published on April 8, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore will be the site of a series of mixed martial arts matches closed to spectators to be aired on pay-per-view, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times reported Tuesday on the plan by Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. White told ESPN that he had “locked up” a venue for two months, with the first fight scheduled for April 18.

Other news organizations confirmed it would be Tachi Palace, which announced its temporary closure on March 20 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The move to host the matches on tribal land is seen as a way to circumvent rules against large gatherings of people in force in California, as well as scrutiny of fight-sanctioning bodies that would be opposed to such matches at this time.