06 Dec

Rep. Devin Nunes announces he is leaving Congress

Rep. Devin Nunes, right, appears at a 2020 summit in the Central Valley. File photo

published on December 6, 2021 - 2:03 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) has announced his intention to retire from Congress at the end of this year.

He made the announcement via an email to constituents Monday afternoon.

“It has been my privilege to serve the people of California’s San Joaquin Valley for nineteen years in the U.S. House of Representatives. During this time, I fought hard in Washington for the interests and values of Valley families and to help my constituents resolve any problems they may have with a federal government agency.

“Recently, I was presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in. I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021.

“I will deeply miss being your congressman. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to represent you, and I thank you for the trust you put in me through all these years. It’s also been my privilege, as Chairman and then Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee, to meet with members of our armed services and our intelligence agencies throughout the world—I’m awed by the sacrifices these patriots make in service to their nation.

“Rest assured, I have not, by any means, given up our collective fight—I’ll just be pursuing it through other means.”

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Should Fresno State rehire Jeff Tedford to coach the Bulldog football team?
134 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by