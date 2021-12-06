Rep. Devin Nunes announces he is leaving Congress

Rep. Devin Nunes, right, appears at a 2020 summit in the Central Valley. File photo

published on December 6, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) has announced his intention to retire from Congress at the end of this year.

He made the announcement via an email to constituents Monday afternoon.

“It has been my privilege to serve the people of California’s San Joaquin Valley for nineteen years in the U.S. House of Representatives. During this time, I fought hard in Washington for the interests and values of Valley families and to help my constituents resolve any problems they may have with a federal government agency.

“Recently, I was presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in. I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021.

“I will deeply miss being your congressman. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to represent you, and I thank you for the trust you put in me through all these years. It’s also been my privilege, as Chairman and then Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee, to meet with members of our armed services and our intelligence agencies throughout the world—I’m awed by the sacrifices these patriots make in service to their nation.

“Rest assured, I have not, by any means, given up our collective fight—I’ll just be pursuing it through other means.”