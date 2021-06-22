Rental assistance available for Fresno County residents

published on June 22, 2021 - 12:54 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A Fresno County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is providing a way for residents and their landlords to receive direct rent relief funding for eligible households impacted by the pandemic.

Rental assistance will be provided for Fresno County residents whose income levels are at the 80% Area Median Income (AMI) or lower. This local ERAP provides qualified applicants with available funding to pay off 80% of their rental agreement balance occurring between April 1, 2020 – March 31, 2021 . Income calculations will be assessed at the time of application. The application process will review qualifiers such as: current wages; social security income; unemployment income; alimony and/or child support; and armed forces benefits including pay or disability.

If tenant landlords do not agree to the program agreements and the 80% payment, 25% of the rental dues will be paid directly to the applying tenant — providing eviction protection through SB 91.

Any resident of the County of Fresno, except for the City of Fresno, is eligible to receive funding. Inability to pay rent must be related to Covid-19 hardship and the landlord must agree to accept 80% of balance due as payment in full.

The application process is currently open and will be available through 2021, or until funding is depleted. Applicants must be renting in one of the following cities: County Islands within City of Fresno; Auberry, Biola, Cantuna Creek, Centerville, Caruthers, Coalinga, Clovis, Del Rey, Dunlap, Firebaugh, Five Points, Fowler, Huron, Kerman, Kingsburg, Laton, Mendota, Minkler, Orange Cove, Parlier, Prather, Raisin City, Reedley, Riverdale, San Joaquin, Sanger, Selma, Shaver Lake, Squaw Valley, Tollhouse, and Tranquility.

This local ERAP is made possible through the County of Fresno in partnership with RH Community Builders through funding from the US Treasury Department and the State Block Grant. RH Community Builders is the contracted organization administering the application and payment process.

“This is a great opportunity for local families,” said RH Community Executive Director Katie Wilbur. “It is critical for people to maintain housing and we are excited to help the Fresno community receive this assistance.”

For more information, to apply or schedule an appointment with an ERAP case manager, interested applicants can call the 24-hour hotline at (559) 515-4700 or visit www.fresnorentalhelp.com.