Regional CPA firm gains Pacific Northwest foothold with merger

published on December 28, 2021

A regional CPA firm with a presence in the Central Valley has announced an expansion into the Pacific Northwest.

Sensiba San Filippo (SSF) LLP, a CPA firm based in Pleasanton with offices in Fresno, San Jose and San Matero, will be merging with SGA CPAs & Consultants LLP, which is based in Bend, Oregon.

Founded in 1989, SGA CPAs & Consultants is a small public accounting firm that offers accounting, tax preparation, and consulting services to high-net worth individuals and privately held businesses in a variety of industries.

“We are thrilled to be merging with such an incredible firm. The quality of the people and strong cultural fit was really the driving factor behind this decision,” said SSF Managing Partner John Sensiba. “We are excited about the opportunity to expand into the Central Oregon market. It’s a growing region with a large agricultural market and a burgeoning venture capital and technology market, which have been key client groups for us.”

SSF will retain the Bend office, expanding their presence in the state and adding to their four existing offices in the San Francisco Bay area. The combined firm will use the SSF name.

“Merging with a larger firm will afford increased opportunities for our clients and staff, allowing access to resources and specialists beyond our current capacity,” said SGA Partner Amber Yates. “We can now tap into the larger bank of knowledge and services SSF can provide. Finding a firm that shares our values and culture was important for us and, as a Certified B Corp, SSF definitely checks that box.”