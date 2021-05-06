Regal Cinemas at River Park to reopen May 14

Clockwise from left, Don Lassen, property manager for River Park, Steven Baronian, marketing director, Tracy Kashian, VP of public relations and marketing and John Sass, general manager for Regal practice social distancing in the new rocking-style chairs that will be appearing throughout the theater. Photo by Edward Smith

published on May 6, 2021 - 2:17 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Regal Cinemas is ready to turn on its new screens next Friday.

Regal Cinemas at River Park is set for opening May 14 after being under construction for the past year.

The new theater will have a fresh exterior, new box office, lobby, concessions and renovated auditoriums. New auditoriums have updated luxury seating.



Currently Fresno County sits in the orange tier, so movie theaters can operate at 25% capacity or 100, whichever is fewer.



“I am so excited that Regal is ready to open! Being able to continue working through Covid helped, and now it’s time to show this spectacular theater to the community!” said Tracy Kashian, public relations for River Park.