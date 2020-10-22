Regal Cinemas at River Park to continue remodel amidst closure

Clockwise from left, Don Lassen, property manager for River Park, Steven Baronian, marketing director, Tracy Kashian, VP of public relations and marketing and John Sass, general manager for Regal practice social distancing in the new rocking-style chairs that will be appearing throughout the theater. Photo by Edward Smith



Written by Breanna Hardy published on October 22, 2020 - 11:27 AM

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Regal Cinemas at River Park is undergoing a complete remodel that started June 1 and will undergo four phases of construction to be completed mid-2021. The project is the first full remodel at Regal’s River Park location.

Steven Baronian, marketing director at River Park owner Lance-Kashian & Company, said the remodel will continue even amidst parent company Cineworld’s most recent announcement that Regal Cinemas will close all 536 theaters nationwide as of Oct. 8.

While Lance-Kashian & Company hoped to show off some of Regal’s newly-remodeled auditoriums this fall (as Fresno County was approved to open movie theaters), viewers will see the finished theater after Cineworld’s temporary closure.

Tracy Kashian, Lance-Kashian vice president of marketing and public relations, said that Regal Cinemas at River Park has been on the list for a remodel, but River Park’s marketing team was able to push for the remodel and say, “It’s time.”

“Something about the big screen; you can’t replace it,” Kashian said.

The first phase of construction includes restrooms on the north side of the building and four auditoriums that is nearly complete. The second includes another four auditoriums, one of which is the IMAX system that will be relocated from the courtyard to the main building. Phase two is slated to finish in November.

Though the pandemic has helped streamline the remodeling process, the theater has always planned on a remodel.

“They’re on schedule, they have been moving forward; Covid just happened in the middle of it,” Kashian said.

Previously named Regal Edwards, the theater will undergo a rebranding to Regal Cinemas.

The new Regal will expand the square footage, and push the front of the building out farther, removing the ticket booth and overhang.

Moviegoers are encouraged to buy tickets through their mobile devices on the Regal app.

Upon entering the newly designed building, digital and LED will upgrade the previous cardboard signage and posters. Digital signage will feature ads and movie trailers.

Regal is accommodating an increasingly mobile world, offering ticket and concessions purchases through the app. Moviegoers can order food ahead of time, and have it waiting when they arrive for the movie, or they can order from their seats to pick up at the counter.

“You can literally order your tickets, your popcorn, your drinks, a pretzel, whatever, and it’ll be ready for you when you get there,” Kashian said.

The lobby will also add new concessions options. Lavazza coffee shop, a B-Fresh smoothie shop and bar serving craft beer, wine and hand-crafted cocktails are new options moviegoers can sip while watching the big screen.

River Park’s marketing team hopes that luxury movie services like these will attract people after theater closures during the pandemic.

Kashian said, “Even people who love sitting at home and watching Netflix want the movie experience.”

Regal is completely gutting the theaters and replacing the old seats with luxury rockers.

Kashian also said that the IMAX auditorium, currently located outside the Regal building, will move inside along with the theaters, ScreenX and 4DX high-tech auditoriums.

The 4DX auditorium includes motion-synchronized seating and a 4D movie experience with wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration and scents.

The ScreenX auditorium, which opened October 2019, features a panoramic 270-degree screen.

It has not yet been determined whether ticket prices will increase after the remodel is done.

Kashian says that Regal Cinemas has always been a draw.

“You know, River Park — this theater has always been such a draw and when other theaters were having some of the upgraded seating and we just kind of fell behind, we’re just happy that we are now on the same playing field,” Kashian said.