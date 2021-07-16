Raise a glass: Clovis wine and cheese bar more than just pairings

Cork & Knife in Clovis opened last week. Photo contributed.



Written by Breanna Hardy published on July 16, 2021

A new retail spot opened last week, bringing a taste of Europe to Old Town Clovis.

Cork & Knife is a production wine store, offering nearly 100 varieties of wine and specializing in artisan meats and cheeses from around the world. The menu features cheese and wine pairings, small plates, boards, salads and pressed sandwiches.

Catering options are also available for events in need of charcuterie boards. Wine bottles are also available for pairing with catering packages.

The intimate 1,200-square-foot atmosphere is on 400 Clovis Ave. in Old Town Clovis. It can be rented out for special events.

Derry Van Nortwick, partner and operator of Cork & Knife, said this is the third location of the business. He came up with the business concept just over a year ago and launched locations in Escondido, Rancho Santa Fe and now Clovis.

“It was a real attempt of doing this concept full-bore,” Van Nortwick said.

He partners with Sandra DiCicco, who owns DiCicco’s restaurants in Escondido and Old Town Clovis. When Van Nortwick brainstormed utilizing a side room in the Escondido restaurant, he came up with the wine and cheese room.

He described it as a humble pitch to utilize the space better, and it turned into an action plan.

The business is both a retail space and a place to sit and enjoy wine and cheese options from Spain, Italy, France and the U.S.

The Clovis location has become the biggest space of the three locations, he said. Cork & Knife is adjacent to DiCicco’s in Old Town.

“It’s been pretty electric,” he said. “The store has been busy ever since we opened.”

“We’re really excited about Fresno’s ability to have access to local produce,” he went on to say.