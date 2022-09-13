Rail strike could stop local Amtrak trains starting Thursday

Photo of Downtown Fresno Amtrak station via Amtrak San Joaquins.

An impending national rail strike could suspend several Amtrak San Joaquins trains beginning Thursday — the day before a final deadline.

Amtrak sent a service alert Tuesday afternoon warning that if continued labor negotiations between the nation’s largest freight railroads and their unions are not resolved, several trains will be suspended beginning Thursday.

According to the Amtrak San Joaquins timetable, those trains to be suspended (along with their associated Thruway Bus service) include:

702 Southbound — Departing Madera at 9:19 a.m., Fresno at 9:49 a.m., Hanford at 10:24 a.m. and Corcoran at 10:41 a.m.

703 Northbound — Departing Corcoran at 7:19 p.m., Hanford at 7:39 p.m., Fresno at 8:16 p.m. and Madera at 8:42 p.m.

714 Southbound — Departing Madera at 3:19 p.m., Fresno at 3:49 p.m., Hanford at 4:24 p.m. and Corcoran at 4:40 p.m.

717 Northbound — Departing Corcoran at 3:19 p.m., Hanford at 3:39 p.m., Fresno at 4:16 p.m. and Madera at 4:42 p.m.

718 Southbound — Departing Madera at 9:19 p.m., Fresno at 9:49 p.m., Hanford at 10:24 p.m. and Corcoran at 10:40 p.m.

719 Northbound — Departing Corcoran at 5:19 p.m., Hanford at 5:39 p.m., Fresno at 6:16 p.m. and Madera at 6:42 p.m.

Beginning Friday, all San Joaquins train and bus service would be suspended until further notice.

“The Amtrak crews will stand ready to reintroduce service as quickly as possible,” according to an Instagram post.

The White House is scrambling to develop a plan to use trucks, ships and planes to keep important chemicals and goods moving if the freight railroad lines stop operating on Friday’s strike deadline, reported the Associated Press, while the Biden administration is pushing both sides to strike a new labor agreement.

A number of business groups are lobbying Congress to prepare to block a strike if an agreement can’t be reached.

The last railroad strike occurred 30 years ago in 1992. It ended after two days when President George H.W. Bush signed a bill amending the Railway Labor Act to allow Congress to end a strike if it hurts the economy, reported Jalopnik.

Amtrak has already suspended its California Zephyr and Empire Builder lines running from Chicago to the West Coast, according to the AP.