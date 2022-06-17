Quay, Cotton On bring Aussie flair to Fashion Fair

The Quay sunglasses store recently opened at Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno. Photos by Ben Hensley



Written by Ben Hensley published on June 17, 2022 - 1:13 PM

A pair of popular Australian fashion retailers has found a new home at Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno.

Pronounced “key,” trendy sunglasses store Quay debuted at Fashion Fair in April in the outdoor portion across from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. A month prior, clothing retailer Cotton On opened inside the mall near Forever 21.

Cotton On and its subsidiaries are Australia’s largest global retailer, with more than 1,500 stores in 22 countries, employing over 18,000 people globally.

With multiple locations in Southern California and a handful of locations in the Bay Area, the opening at Fashion Fair in Fresno marks the fourth Cotton On store in the Central Valley, joining Visalia, Bakersfield and Modesto.

“Cotton On offers on-trend, casual Australian style at an affordable price, without compromising on quality,” said Dana Tommons, USA Country Brand Manager. “Making a positive difference is at the heart of what we do.”

Cotton On occupies the space previously home to New York and Company.

The retailer’s plans are to continue extending its reach to new markets in the United States.

“At this time, we don’t have specific plans to share around the Central Valley, though we are planning to continue expanding across the U.S. in key areas,” said Tommons.

Many of Cotton On’s products, like its swimwear, are made with recycled fabrics and the company focuses on being environmentally friendly.

“We’re famous for our denim,” Tommons said. “Last year [we] achieved 83% of our 2023 target to wash 100% of our denim using water reduction processes.”

Cotton On offers clothing options for men, women and children, with in-store and online sales of up to 70% off, with many items being offered for under $20.

“We want our customers to express their personal style and feel good about themselves,” Tommons said.

Popular with reality show stars, Quay just recently collaborated with Paris Hilton on a line of eyewear.

