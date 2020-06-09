Public sector united with the Central California Blood Center

Jerry Hall was the first reported patient to contract COVID-19 in Fresno, and is the first to donate plasma for a possible treatment for other patients. Photo via Central California Blood Center

The Central California Blood Center has partnered with the City of Fresno and other government agencies in the hope of collecting more than 600 units of blood during a critical time for supply.

Starting June 11 through July 17, government agencies will be encouraging their team members to donate blood. Officials participating in the initiative include the City of Clovis, the Fresno County Department of Social Services, Kings County Employees, Springfield Community Drive and Visalia City Employees.

The four-week long call for donors has the goal of increasing units for all five counties that the CCBC serves: Fresno, Tulare, Madera, Kings and Mariposa.

“Our leadership’s support in this movement is crucial for the betterment of our patients, to ensure we have an abundant supply,” explained Christopher Staub, president and CEO. “With their support, we’ll be able to fit the needs of our community, and we’re so thankful that these public officials are in support of our efforts.”

During the pandemic, the CCBC has been working closely with the Fresno County Department of Public Health in their efforts to produce pathogen-reduced plasma from patients who have successfully recovered from the coronavirus in order to provide local and national hospitals with pathogen-reduced, convalescent plasma for patients currently battling Covid-19.