22 Jul

Property assessment roll goes up in Tulare County

published on July 22, 2020 - 2:38 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Tulare County can expect an uptick in tax revenue with the increase of property value in the area over the last year.

According to Roland Hill, Assessor/Clerk-Recorder for the County of Tulare, overall property value went up by 4.1% since 2019 to $10.54 billion.

Counties collect tax revenue based on the assessment roll. Money goes towards schools, community colleges and cities, as well as social services and courts.

The Woodlake/Farmersville area had an especially significant increase, going up by 7.8% in secured property to a value of $67.7 million, but Dinuba and the Dinuba/Exeter areas were not far behind, each being brought up by 7.5%.

Not every city saw an uptick in overall value. The Lindsay/Porterville area saw its property value drop by 0.1%.

