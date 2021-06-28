Positive cases in Central Valley for Delta variant worry health officials

U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez



Written by Breanna Hardy published on June 28, 2021 - 1:13 PM

As California business reopens, health officials are concerned about a more contagious and severe variant circulating in the Central Valley – particularly for the unvaccinated.

Tulare and Fresno counties both confirmed positive cases of the Delta variant in the community. Fresno County did not confirm exactly how many but said there are more than one.

“Considering the national trend, we’ve been aware of the variants being present in our state as well as surrounding counties,” Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught said. “We need to continue the important safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, and it is especially important for unvaccinated individuals to wear a face covering or mask while in any public indoor setting.”

Dr. Rais Vohra, interim health officer for the Fresno County Department of Public Health, said the case rates are still coming down and the community is looking great, but new variants pose a threat to people who are unvaccinated.

The Delta variant is a strain of Covid-19 that has several different mutations identified on it.

Dr. Stephanie Koch-Kumar, senior epidemiologist with Fresno County, said that in the U.K. the Alpha variant used to be the dominant variant until the Delta variant took over.

It’s spreading quicker and has an increased risk of hospitalization, Koch-Kumar said.

The concern is due to what health officials are seeing internationally, and there are several outbreaks associated with this variant. It’s also breaking out among younger individuals.

It’s good news for those who are vaccinated, though.

Health officials are seeing that the vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, though less so as it is with other variants.

“After full vaccination of two doses of Pfizer, one study did find that it was only about an 8% reduction. And another was showing that it was still 96% effective against hospitalizations,” Koch-Kumar said.

She expressed the importance of still attracting people to get vaccinated because it is moving into California with 372 cases as of June 23.

Koch-Kumar put the number in perspective – though a seemingly small number, it’s highly contagious, and not all variant cases are known. Labs do not test every positive Covid-19 case for variants.

Many experts believe that it will become the dominant variant in the country and in the state, and if communities with lower vaccination rates can’t keep up with the pace, Vohra said he’s concerned for the outcome.

“I think that this is another perfect storm brewing, among many different crises that we’ve had to weather through this pandemic,” said Vohra.

The surge in the winter was a huge hurdle for hospitals running on fumes, and that variant was not nearly as contagious as the Delta variant.

Though concern is heightened, Koch-Kumar said that presently, case rates in Fresno County look good and the community has an opportunity to change the course.

“We have the opportunity to try to prevent this,” said Koch-Kumar.