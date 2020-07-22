Popular Mexican restaurant temporarily closes due to Covid-19

Image via http://castillos.cafes-world.com.

published on July 22, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A well-known local restaurant announced it will temporarily close its doors after one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Castillo’s Mexican Food at 3659 Ventura St. in Fresno announced on Facebook Tuesday that it would be closing after being informed of the infected employee on Monday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we notify our loyal customers of this temporary closure effective 7/21/20,” the Facebook post stated. “We have decided to close these next two weeks — allowing our team to quarantine and come back to work well rested and healthy.”

The Facebook post was met with an outpouring of support and dismay from patrons in the comments.

The owners said on the post that they hope to reopen by Aug. 3, but they will keep the public posted on the actual reopening date.

The third-generation family owned business of the Castillo family also had a location in the Tower District, but with slow business sales, it closed in the summer of 2017.