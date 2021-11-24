Popular local mascot stars in his own video game

George the Giraffe, Valley Children’s beloved mascot, is seen in various costumes as part of "Castle on the Coast."

published on November 24, 2021 - 12:49 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Central Valley residents will recognize a familiar face on a video game launching next week.

George the Giraffe, Valley Children’s beloved mascot, will star in his own video game called “Castle on the Coast.” The video game is described as a “hand-drawn, retro 3D platformer” that will be released Dec. 2 on PC and Nintendo Switch.

The game, meant for children 6 years and up, follows George on an exploration through a magic castle facing challenges in a land of crystal caverns and alternate dimensions. Players can guide George through the game, collecting special gems as he passes each level and deploying his skills in parkour.



“Valley Children’s is driven by preserving the joy of childhood for every patient we are privileged to care for,” said Valley Children’s Healthcare President and CEO Todd Suntrapak. “Whether it is a book featuring our beloved mascot, George, or a plush animal in his likeness, we are grateful for the chance to share that love and joy with our families. This video game — the first of its kind by a children’s hospital in the country — is another way we can bring some fun into the lives of kids we see, as well as kids around the world who may also help George navigate this journey.”

Development for the video game started before the pandemic, but the goal was to create a fun, age-appropriate experience for patients while waiting for the doctor during their hospital stay.

Valley Children’s says George represents love and care because giraffes have the largest heart of any land mammal.

The game was made in partnership with Big Heart Production and Polish video game publisher Klabater. “Castle on the Coast” is now commercially available, with a portion of the proceeds to be donated in support of patient programs at Valley Children’s Hospital.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!