Pier 1 to close all stores, out-of-business sales to begin after lockdown lifted

Image of Pier 1 Imports in Fresno via Google Maps.

published on May 19, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Unable to find a buyer for the home goods provider, Pier 1 Imports has asked bankruptcy courts to allow it permanently close all of its 540 stores, including those in Fresno and Clovis. It’s Visalia location is already closed.

The retailer requested to hold going-out-of-business sales once shelter-in-place orders are lifted and its stores are allowed to operate, according to a press release from the company. Goods are still being sold on its website.

Lenders to the company extended it $40 million to allow it to operate until it can liquidate its assets.

The company had failed to find a buyer after entering bankruptcy protection in January. The Visalia location shut its doors for good in a round of closures in 2019.