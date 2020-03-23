PG&E to donate a million protective masks to COVID-19 efforts

Photo via the U.S. Air Force

published on March 23, 2020

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) Monday it is donating nearly 1 million surgical masks to support hospitals, health care workers and emergency responders in California.

Along with the masks, the utility and its foundation, The PG&E Foundation, will donate $1 million to nonprofits focused on supporting individuals and families facing food insecurity, and to small businesses to support the impacts they may face during the COVID-19 health crisis.

PG&E is donating 480,000 N95 masks and 470,000 surgical masks to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to distribute to California hospitals and other first responders facing critical shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PG&E employees are also collecting masks and other equipment from their personal emergency kits and donating them to hospitals and emergency services responders in their local areas.