21 May

People on the move 5/21/21

published on May 21, 2021 - 12:00 AM
Written by Cynthia Padilla

MEDIA Jim Jakobs has joined the staff of KMPH as news director effective May 3. Jakobs was born and raised…

This content is for paid members only.
Log In Subscribe

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Should Fresno fund a program to provide legal counsel to renters facing eviction?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!