People on the Move 12/25/20

published on December 25, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

ENGINEERING

Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group is proud to announce that a pair of engineering professionals have reached a career milestone by passing the Professional Traffic Engineer Exam for the State of California. Jeff Dorn, from the firm’s Fresno office and Soo Ho Park, from the firm’s Visalia office, have passed the exam to become Provost & Pritchard’s first licensed traffic engineers.

Dorn and Park’s demonstrated knowledge and expertise in traffic engineering allows Provost & Pritchard to provide clients with traffic analysis, traffic impact studies, and traffic signal design services to improve the safety and efficiency of roadways and other modes of transportation.

Dorn has been with the firm since 2006 and has managed numerous local, state, and federally funded road projects for various cities and counties. His design experience includes geometric and pavement rehabilitation design of roads, ADA compliant design of pedestrian improvements such as sidewalks, curb ramps, drive approaches, trails, and mid-block crossings, water, sewer, and storm water system replacement, and coordination with Caltrans, railroads, and utility companies. He has been instrumental in providing design services for street widening and rehabilitation projects for cities such as Fresno, Tulare, and Patterson.

With over 10 years of experience in leadership, management and civil engineering, Park graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, and earned a master’s degree in civil engineering with a focus on transportation from the Missouri University of Science and Technology. He has experience with street, grading, and utility design, agency coordination, and preparing construction plans, specifications, and engineer’s estimates.

ACCOUNTING

Price Paige and Company is excited to welcome Charles “Chuck” Baldwin as a Tax Manager. Baldwin joins with over 30 years of accounting experience. He is a great fit to the work family and company officials look forward to his knowledgeable contributions to the team.

AGRICULTURE

California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson has released the following statement in support of Indian farmers:

“We understand the deep concern and distress from thousands of farmers in the states of Punjab and Haryana to peacefully protest recent agriculture reforms in New Delhi. The agriculture economy in India is a main source of livelihood for over 55% of India’s population and accounts for approximately 15% of their gross domestic product. As such a critical part of India’s economy and culture, these voices need to be heard just as we expect our voices would be heard here.

“California Farm Bureau represents a diverse set of all farmers in our state, including Sikh farmers, and stands with you in your efforts to protect the livelihood and nourishment of the communities around you. We remain hopeful that Indian farmers will be heard by the Indian government and can find a productive path forward that benefits India’s agriculture sector.”

LEGAL

Coleman & Horowitt, LLP participated in multiple different acts of service during this holiday season. They partnered with Marjaree Mason Center, a nonprofit dedicated to serving adults and their children affected by domestic violence. The firm collected items on the Center’s wish list. Additionally, the firm participated in a Secret Santa exchange with senior citizens who do not have family members, collected toys for the yearly Toys for Tots Christmas campaign, and purchased items sought by foster children through the annual Angel Tree kids program.

“Each year we choose to support local efforts within the communities we serve. We are delighted to partner with Primerus to advance their mission and raise donations for charitable giving.” – Darryl Horowitt, Managing Partner, Coleman & Horowitt.

Though Coleman & Horowitt, LLP engages in community activities throughout the year, this holiday season’s volunteer effort was organized in connection with the International Society of Primerus Law Firms’ Global Day of Service. Primerus is a highly selective society of high quality, small to medium size law firms. The Society has a set of core values, the Primerus “Six Pillars”, that all members are committed to upholding. One of those values is community service.

MANUFACTURING

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last week formally certified a non-toxic, Covid-19 killing sanitary solution developed by a Fresno company for use against the virus on high-traffic surfaces. Mist & Go uses a handheld atomizer to finely coat your hands and hard surfaces with hypochlorous acid (HOCl), which is not harmful to humans or pets. The fine mist of HOCl coats the surface, eradicating 99.9% of pathogens, including the novel coronavirus. HOCl naturally occurs in the immune system created by white blood cells to fight against infection and disease. “It was important for us to create a portable device families could use to sanitize your hands and surfaces on the go, whether at a restaurant, playground, gas pump, and just around the house,” said Mist & Go co-founder Jim Sungu.

The Nano mister is easily refilled with tap water and one of the Mist & Go’s Sani-Powder HOCL tablets. The Mist & Go Nano mister is currently available online at http://www.mistnano.com.